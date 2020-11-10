Winter storm affecting travel in Minnesota, South Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS – Heavy snow, freezing rain and icy conditions could make travel challenging in parts of Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area stretching from Mankato, Minnesota to Hayward, Wisconsin where 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

Higher snow totals are possible in isolated areas.

In South Dakota, a winter weather advisory was posted for the southeast region of the state. Forecasters predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow for Sioux Falls.