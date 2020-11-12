Silver Alert issued for missing Dickinson man

DICKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) – A Statewide Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Dickinson Police Department.

Sixty-eight-year-old Raymond Payne of Dickinson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and is balding with grey hair and has hazel eyes. Payne was last seen wearing a blue flannel, white undershirt and jeans.

Payne has a medical condition. He is believed to be driving a 2003 white Dodge Caravan, with license plate 254 ABK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

Payne was also reported missing in October. He was eventually found safe.