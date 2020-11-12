Emergency Order Issued In Grand Forks To Curb Spread of COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks is taking more action to curb the spread of COVID-19 and it comes with fines.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski has issued an Emergency Order limiting capacity in restaurants, bars, special gatherings and sporting events to 50% of the permitted occupancy.

According to North Dakota guidelines, restaurants and bars in the high risk category, which cover every county, should be limited to 25% of normal seating capacity.

No dance floors will be open and there are no table games allowed under the new order in Grand Forks.

Violators could be subject to a fine of up to $500 for the first violation.

Bochenski says he does not support fining those who do not wear a mask.

County leaders are considering a mask mandate with fines.

Grand Forks County has 1,058 active cases of the coronavirus compared to Cass County’s 1,713.

There have been 28 COVID-19 deaths in Grand Forks County.

The Emergency Order takes effect at 8 Friday morning.