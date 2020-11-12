Flags at Fargo City Hall to represent those who’ve died from COVID

It's called the North Dakota COVID Memorial Project.

FARGO, N.D. — A flag memorial has been set up on the lawn outside Fargo City Hall.

Each flag represents each person in the state who died from COVID-19 or COVID-19 related complications.

The plan is eventually to bring the project to Washington D.C .so the whole country is represented.

