Jamestown Regional Medical Center activates Surge Plan

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center has activated its Surge Plan because the hospital is close to inpatient capacity.

Spokeswoman Katie Ryan Anderson says if the spread continues at this rate, JRMC may have to increase its space from a 25-bed facility to one that can accommodate as many as 64.

JRMC says elective surgeries have not been affected, some surgeries may have to be rescheduled.