North Dakota COVID-19 death toll climbs to 697

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,801 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths since Wednesday.

There are 10,421 active cases in the state. 294 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the most new cases, with 404.

So far, 697 people in North Dakota have died.

Health officials say that the high number of daily tests and positives reflects 5,600 tests reported Wednesday, which were part of a backlog experienced by the third-party lab.

The abnormally high fluctuations in active cases, recovered and hospitalized are a result of the system catching up from the software issue experienced on Monday.

BY THE NUMBERS

14,462 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

973,331 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,801 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

57,373 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.86% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,421 – Total Active Cases

-1,235 Individuals from Yesterday

3,024 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (927 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

48,055 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

294 – Currently Hospitalized

+40 – Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (697 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 20s from Benson County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Kidder County.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 4

· Barnes County – 31

· Benson County – 6

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County – 3

· Burke County – 8

· Burleigh County – 228

· Cass County – 404

· Cavalier County – 10

· Dickey County – 21

· Dunn County – 3

· Eddy County – 6

· Emmons County – 4

· Foster County – 18

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 110

· Grant County – 5

· Griggs County – 6

· Hettinger County – 3

· Kidder County – 3

· LaMoure County – 8

· Logan County – 3

· McHenry County – 11

· McIntosh County – 6

· McKenzie County – 10

· McLean County – 17

· Mercer County – 36

· Morton County – 81

· Mountrail County – 15

· Nelson County – 5

· Oliver County – 6

· Pembina County – 12

· Pierce County – 12

· Ramsey County – 25

· Ransom County – 4

· Renville County – 4

· Richland County – 33

· Rolette County – 58

· Sargent County – 7

· Sioux County – 6

· Slope County – 1

· Stark County – 25

· Steele County – 5

· Stutsman County – 128

· Towner County – 8

· Traill County – 36

· Walsh County – 58

· Ward County – 267

· Wells County – 4

· Williams County – 27