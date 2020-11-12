North Dakota Nurses oppose plan to allow positive asymptomatic health workers

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Nurses Association says it does not support a move to allow health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms to remain on the job.

Gov. Doug Burgum supports the move to ease stress both on hospitals and medical personnel trying to keep up with skyrocketing coronavirus cases in North Dakota.

The association says that if a nurse believes she or he is not well enough to provide safe patient care and chooses not to work under these circumstances, employers should not retaliate against the nurse for making this decision.