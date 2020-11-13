Fargo officers injured during traffic stop

FARGO, ND — Three Fargo Police Officers were injured Friday morning during a traffic stop.

According to FPD at 6:05 a.m. the officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 32 Avenue North because the ND Air National Guard Military Police located an impaired driver.

A passenger in the car, Irvin Leo Peltier, 33 years old, exited the vehicle and became verbally aggressive refusing to comply with the officers.

Police say when they tried to detain Peltier he began to physically fight with officers.

While officers worked to control Peltier, the driver Alyssah Rachelle Norquay, 22 years old, began fighting with officers.

ND Air National Guard Military Police assisted in dealing with Norquay.

Peltier was arrested for Felony preventing arrest, two counts of assault on a police officer, menacing, Felony possession of drug paraphernalia and an open warrant.

Norquay was arrested for Misdemeanor preventing arrest.

The three Fargo Police Officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

One officer was transported to a local hospital by FM Ambulance.