Jamestown approves mask mandate

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The City of Jamestown has approved a coronavirus mask mandate.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor and outdoor environments where people are exposed to non-household members and when social distancing isn’t possible. Some exceptions include those with medical conditions or disability, young children, and those eating or drinking.

Council member Dave Schloegel said he was in favor of the mandate but believes there should be some sort of penalty for not wearing a mask.

The council unanimously approved the mask mandate during a special meeting Thursday night.