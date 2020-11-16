Fargo mayor aligns local capacity limits with state

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has modified an executive order he issued last week in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The order seeks to enforce Governor Doug Burgum’s Occupancy Limitation Order of 50% capacity (or a maximum of 150 people, whichever is less).

The previous order limited indoor gatherings to 25% of a building’s occupancy, up to a maximum of 50 people.

The order will be in place until 2:01 a.m. on December 15, but may be extended as conditions require. The Mayor’s order also specifically addresses religious gatherings (including weddings and funerals), which have been identified regionally as a source of community spread of COVID-19.

Fargo Cass Public Health will provide education to businesses, religious gathering places and other settings where there may be potential for an assembly where the size would exceed the order. Education will include specifics from the Mayor’s order, as well as COVID-19 risk mitigation measures.

If the COVID Business Response Team is made aware of an event that would not be in compliance with the order, staff will contact the facility hosting the event and inform them of the parameters set forth by the executive order. The COVID Business Response Team will clarify the occupancy maximums in the order.

Once education has been provided, the response team will notify the Fargo Police Department of the event so they can monitor to ensure it meets compliance with the order.