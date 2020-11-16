Fargo Public Schools changes timeline for return to classroom full-time

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Public Schools COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee has modified its plan to phase-in full time in-person learning for both elementary and secondary students.

Instead of bringing more students back for in-person instruction, the current instructional levels will remain in place for the remainder of the first semester.

The changes are as follows:

Elementary Schools: Level 4 – In-Person Instruction (4 days per week) until at least January 19, 2021

Middle Schools: Level 3 – Hybrid Instruction until at least January 19, 2021

High Schools: Level 3 – Hybrid Instruction until at least January 19, 2021

The new goal is for students in grades 6-12 to transition to in-person instruction beginning January 19, 2021.

Critical staffing shortages continue. At times, there may be a need to transition one or multiple buildings to distance learning for set periods of time due to staffing shortages.