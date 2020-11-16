North Dakota reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths since Sunday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reported 7 additional deaths Monday from COVID-19.
There are currently 10,900 active cases in the state, that’s down 224 active cases since Sunday.
North Dakota has 332 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
BY THE NUMBERS
8,179 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,016,356 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,089 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
64,885 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
14.18% – Daily Positivity Rate**
10,900 – Total Active Cases
-224 Individuals from Yesterday
1,306 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (933 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
53,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
332 – Currently Hospitalized
+10 – Individuals from yesterday
7 – New Deaths*** (743 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 80s from Eddy County.
- Man in his 70s from Dickey County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 70s from Stark County.
- Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 2
· Barnes County – 22
· Benson County – 7
· Bottineau County – 8
· Bowman County – 1
· Burleigh County – 117
· Cass County – 225
· Cavalier County – 7
· Divide County – 1
· Dunn County – 7
· Eddy County – 3
· Foster County – 15
· Golden Valley County – 2
· Grand Forks County – 174
· Griggs County – 5
· Hettinger County – 6
· LaMoure County – 6
· Logan County – 3
· McHenry County – 7
· McIntosh County – 6
· McKenzie County – 6
· McLean County – 10
· Mercer County – 6
· Morton County – 30
· Mountrail County – 22
· Nelson County – 7
· Pembina County – 13
· Pierce County – 28
· Ramsey County – 44
· Ransom County – 7
· Renville County – 2
· Richland County – 12
· Rolette County – 44
· Stark County – 53
· Steele County – 3
· Stutsman County – 63
· Towner County – 3
· Traill County – 13
· Walsh County – 17
· Ward County – 50
· Wells County – 3
· Williams County – 29