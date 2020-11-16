North Dakota reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reported 7 additional deaths Monday from COVID-19.

There are currently 10,900 active cases in the state, that’s down 224 active cases since Sunday.

North Dakota has 332 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,179 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,016,356 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,089 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

64,885 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

14.18% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,900 – Total Active Cases

-224 Individuals from Yesterday

1,306 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (933 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

53,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

332 – Currently Hospitalized

+10 – Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (743 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Eddy County.

Man in his 70s from Dickey County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Stark County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 2

· Barnes County – 22

· Benson County – 7

· Bottineau County – 8

· Bowman County – 1

· Burleigh County – 117

· Cass County – 225

· Cavalier County – 7

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County – 7

· Eddy County – 3

· Foster County – 15

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 174

· Griggs County – 5

· Hettinger County – 6

· LaMoure County – 6

· Logan County – 3

· McHenry County – 7

· McIntosh County – 6

· McKenzie County – 6

· McLean County – 10

· Mercer County – 6

· Morton County – 30

· Mountrail County – 22

· Nelson County – 7

· Pembina County – 13

· Pierce County – 28

· Ramsey County – 44

· Ransom County – 7

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 12

· Rolette County – 44

· Stark County – 53

· Steele County – 3

· Stutsman County – 63

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 13

· Walsh County – 17

· Ward County – 50

· Wells County – 3

· Williams County – 29