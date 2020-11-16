North Dakota reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

Jim Monk,
Coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reported 7 additional deaths Monday from COVID-19.

There are currently 10,900 active cases in the state, that’s down 224 active cases since Sunday.

North Dakota has 332 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS 

8,179 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,016,356 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

1,089 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

64,885 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

14.18% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

10,900 – Total Active Cases  

-224 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,306 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (933 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

53,242 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

332 – Currently Hospitalized  

+10 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

7 – New Deaths*** (743 total deaths since the pandemic began)  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 80s from Eddy County.
  • Man in his 70s from Dickey County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 70s from Stark County.
  • Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 2

·        Barnes County – 22

·        Benson County – 7

·        Bottineau County – 8

·        Bowman County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 117

·        Cass County – 225

·        Cavalier County – 7

·        Divide County – 1

·        Dunn County – 7

·        Eddy County – 3

·        Foster County – 15

·        Golden Valley County – 2

·        Grand Forks County – 174

·        Griggs County – 5

·        Hettinger County – 6

·        LaMoure County – 6

·        Logan County – 3

·        McHenry County – 7

·        McIntosh County – 6

·        McKenzie County – 6

·        McLean County – 10

·        Mercer County – 6

·        Morton County – 30

·        Mountrail County – 22

·        Nelson County – 7

·        Pembina County – 13

·        Pierce County – 28

·        Ramsey County – 44

·        Ransom County – 7

·        Renville County – 2

·        Richland County – 12

·        Rolette County – 44

·        Stark County – 53

·        Steele County – 3

·        Stutsman County – 63

·        Towner County – 3

·        Traill County – 13

·        Walsh County – 17

·        Ward County – 50

·        Wells County – 3

·        Williams County – 29

Categories: Coronavirus, Local News, North Dakota News

You Might Like