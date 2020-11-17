Driver hospitalized after crashing minivan into Fargo building

Minivan crash 11/16/2020

FARGO (KVRR) – The driver of a minivan was taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital after the van crashed into a building and caused extensive damage in north Fargo.

Police say the crash happened Monday night in the 700-block of 18th St. North.

The driver was traveling east on Great Northern Drive at a high rate of speed. The minivan ended up hitting the First National Electric building, causing a large hole in the side of the building. No one was inside the building.

The driver, who was alert and responsive, was taken to a hospital by F-M Ambulance Service. The driver’s condition is not known.

Police say there were no obvious signs of impairment.