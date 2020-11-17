Fugitive Task Force nabs 26 domestic violence suspects

FARGO (KVRR) – The U.S. Marshals Service says 26 people in North Dakota and Minnesota were taken into custody during a one-month enforcement operation targeting domestic violence and abuse fugitives.

“Operation Sanctuary” focused on fugitives with arrest warrants for crimes such as child neglect, aggravated domestic assault, and violation of court orders related to domestic violence offenses.

Studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested an increase in domestic violence cases during COVID-19 “lock-down” periods.

The Marshals Service says the likelihood of abusers taking advantage of the pandemic motivated the Task Force to arrest potential domestic violence offenders.

The High Plains Fugitive Task Force includes the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Police Dept., Moorhead Police Dept., Fargo Police Dept., Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bismarck Police Dept., Mandan Police Dept., U.S. Border Patrol, Grand Forks Police Department, and the North Dakota National Guard Counterdrug Program.