Law enforcement leaders say education is key to mask mandate

FARGO – Violations of North Dakota’s mask mandate carry a possible fine of up to $1,000. But many law enforcement leaders say issuing a citation for failing to wear a face covering is a last resort and that education is the priority.

Gov. Doug Burgum encouraged law enforcement to prioritize education when he imposed the mandate last Friday after months of refraining from an order. He also issued an executive order limiting capacity for bars, restaurants and event venues and suspended prep sports and extracurricular activities.

Fargo Police say they plan to focus on large, licensed premises where known issues of occupancy exist. Violations will be documented and forwarded to the city attorney’s office.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch says officers will respond to calls about violations, but won’t actively be looking for people or businesses that have not complied with the mandate.

Some North Dakota sheriffs have said they have no plans to enforce Burgum’s mask mandate.