North Dakota reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths Tuesday from COVID-19.

There are currently 10,022 active cases in the state, that’s down 878 active cases since Monday

North Dakota has 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,749 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,022,763 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,091 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

65,967 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.66% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,022 – Total Active Cases

-878 Individuals from Yesterday

1,934 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,175 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

55,176 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

304 – Currently Hospitalized

-28 – Individuals from yesterday

26 – New Deaths*** (769 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Grant County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.

Man in his 90s from Richland County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 9

· Benson County – 4

· Bottineau County – 9

· Burke County – 7

· Burleigh County – 131

· Cass County – 205

· Cavalier County – 7

· Divide County – 3

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 7

· Emmons County – 4

· Foster County – 9

· Grand Forks County – 117

· Grant County – 3

· Griggs County – 4

· Hettinger County – 5

· Kidder County – 5

· LaMoure County – 2

· McHenry County – 11

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 9

· McLean County – 9

· Mercer County – 8

· Morton County – 49

· Mountrail County – 13

· Nelson County – 6

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 13

· Pierce County – 3

· Ramsey County – 30

· Ransom County – 8

· Renville County – 3

· Richland County – 17

· Rolette County – 40

· Sargent County – 6

· Sheridan County – 1

· Sioux County – 6

· Stark County – 24

· Stutsman County – 65

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 37

· Ward County – 145

· Wells County – 2

· Williams County – 43