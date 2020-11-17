North Dakota reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths Tuesday from COVID-19.
There are currently 10,022 active cases in the state, that’s down 878 active cases since Monday
North Dakota has 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
BY THE NUMBERS
8,749 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,022,763 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,091 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
65,967 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.66% – Daily Positivity Rate**
10,022 – Total Active Cases
-878 Individuals from Yesterday
1,934 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,175 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
55,176 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
304 – Currently Hospitalized
-28 – Individuals from yesterday
26 – New Deaths*** (769 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 70s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 50s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
- Man in his 60s from Grant County.
- Man in his 80s from Logan County.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 80s from Morton County.
- Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.
- Man in his 90s from Richland County.
- Man in his 70s from Richland County.
- Man in his 60s from Rolette County.
- Man in his 80s from Stark County.
- Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 100s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County.
- Man in his 50s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 3
· Barnes County – 9
· Benson County – 4
· Bottineau County – 9
· Burke County – 7
· Burleigh County – 131
· Cass County – 205
· Cavalier County – 7
· Divide County – 3
· Dunn County – 2
· Eddy County – 7
· Emmons County – 4
· Foster County – 9
· Grand Forks County – 117
· Grant County – 3
· Griggs County – 4
· Hettinger County – 5
· Kidder County – 5
· LaMoure County – 2
· McHenry County – 11
· McIntosh County – 1
· McKenzie County – 9
· McLean County – 9
· Mercer County – 8
· Morton County – 49
· Mountrail County – 13
· Nelson County – 6
· Oliver County – 1
· Pembina County – 13
· Pierce County – 3
· Ramsey County – 30
· Ransom County – 8
· Renville County – 3
· Richland County – 17
· Rolette County – 40
· Sargent County – 6
· Sheridan County – 1
· Sioux County – 6
· Stark County – 24
· Stutsman County – 65
· Towner County – 3
· Traill County – 2
· Walsh County – 37
· Ward County – 145
· Wells County – 2
· Williams County – 43