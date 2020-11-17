North Dakota reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths

Jim Monk,
Coronavirus Update 300x169

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths Tuesday from COVID-19.

There are currently 10,022 active cases in the state, that’s down 878 active cases since Monday

North Dakota has 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS 

8,749 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,022,763 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

1,091 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

65,967 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

13.66% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 10,022 – Total Active Cases  

-878 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,934 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,175 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

55,176 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

304 – Currently Hospitalized  

-28 – Individuals from yesterday 

26 – New Deaths*** (769 total deaths since the pandemic began)  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 70s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 50s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 60s from Grant County.
  • Man in his 80s from Logan County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Morton County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.
  • Man in his 90s from Richland County.
  • Man in his 70s from Richland County.
  • Man in his 60s from Rolette County.
  • Man in his 80s from Stark County.
  • Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 100s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 50s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 3

·        Barnes County – 9

·        Benson County – 4

·        Bottineau County – 9

·        Burke County – 7

·        Burleigh County – 131

·        Cass County – 205

·        Cavalier County – 7

·        Divide County – 3

·        Dunn County – 2

·        Eddy County – 7

·        Emmons County – 4

·        Foster County – 9

·        Grand Forks County – 117

·        Grant County – 3

·        Griggs County – 4

·        Hettinger County – 5

·        Kidder County – 5

·        LaMoure County – 2

·        McHenry County – 11

·        McIntosh County – 1

·        McKenzie County – 9

·        McLean County – 9

·        Mercer County – 8

·        Morton County – 49

·        Mountrail County – 13

·        Nelson County – 6

·        Oliver County – 1

·        Pembina County – 13

·        Pierce County – 3

·        Ramsey County – 30

·        Ransom County – 8

·        Renville County – 3

·        Richland County – 17

·        Rolette County – 40

·        Sargent County – 6

·        Sheridan County – 1

·        Sioux County – 6

·        Stark County – 24

·        Stutsman County – 65

·        Towner County – 3

·        Traill County – 2

·        Walsh County – 37

·        Ward County – 145

·        Wells County – 2

·        Williams County – 43

Categories: Coronavirus, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

You Might Like