Walz expected to announce pausing fall & winter sports on Wednesday

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he will announce restrictions on sports in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Walz expects to pause all high school and club games for fall and winter seasons.

That would mean football and volleyball, which are in the playoffs, could see an early end to their seasons.

Walz says he’s seen the same spread of the virus regardless if it’s an indoor or outdoor sport.

“If we don’t get a handle on this, it’s not going to be a choice of if we keep it open. There’s going to be no coaches to coach and we’re going to have more kids in the hospital. It is inevitable with this growth,” Walz said.

The Star Tribune reports 74 football teams can’t play in the playoffs due to Covid-19. That’s 20 percent of teams.

Watch Governor Walz’s entire press conference below.