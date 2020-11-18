Fargo Fire Department looking for firefighters

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Fire Department needs firefighters. Applications are being accepted now through Dec. 4.

Candidates are required to have a valid driver’s license, be at least 18 years old and have completed 60 college semester hours in any subject.

Firefighters must also obtain national certification as an Emergency Medical Technician within the first year of employment

For eligible candidates, the written test will be held January 6th, 2021 with a physical agility test to follow for qualifying candidates.

Interviews will take place January 7th, 2021.