North Dakota reports 16 more deaths from COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 16 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 9,977 active cases in the state, down 45 active cases since Tuesday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 330.

North Dakota has 297 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,488 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,033,592 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,275 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

67,230 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

16.45% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,977 – Total Active Cases

-45 Individuals from Yesterday

1,292 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,060 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

56,468 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

297 – Currently Hospitalized

-7 – Individuals from yesterday

16 – New Deaths*** (785 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Nelson County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 70s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 8

· Barnes County – 11

· Benson County – 4

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County – 3

· Burleigh County – 191

· Cass County – 330

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County – 10

· Divide County – 5

· Dunn County – 3

· Eddy County – 4

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 95

· Grant County – 4

· Griggs County – 3

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 4

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 2

· McIntosh County – 2

· McKenzie County – 15

· McLean County – 7

· Mercer County – 4

· Morton County – 68

· Mountrail County – 17

· Nelson County – 1

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 10

· Pierce County – 3

· Ramsey County – 8

· Ransom County – 4

· Renville County – 1

· Richland County – 20

· Rolette County – 38

· Sargent County – 6

· Sioux County – 2

· Stark County – 18

· Steele County – 1

· Stutsman County – 134

· Towner County – 6

· Traill County – 11

· Walsh County – 29

· Ward County – 132

· Wells County – 1

· Williams County – 40