Sanford Health to open new COVID-19 unit in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Sanford Health is opening a new coronavirus care unit in Bismarck.

The 20-bed unit at the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building is expected to open next week.

President Michael LeBeau says the $1 million facility should be a “wake-up call for the community that the delivery of care is starting to get outside the norm.”

In recent weeks, North Dakota has seen record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The most recent state data on Tuesday showed Sanford had six available beds open including one in intensive care.

LeBeau said the numbers can change “almost hourly.”