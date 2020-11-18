Walz to shut down indoor dining at Minnesota restaurants, bars

ST. PAUL, MINN. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and fitness centers, and put organized indoor youth sports on hold for four weeks.

Bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout during the four-week pause.

Walz is scheduled to make an official announcement Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Walz told reporters Tuesday that the state is trying to ease the strain on hospitals.