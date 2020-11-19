North Dakota COVID-19 cases rise again to more than 10,000

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 10 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 10,131 active cases in the state, an increase of 154 since Wednesday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 302.

North Dakota has 276 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,325 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,043,959 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,386 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

68,612 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

14.59% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,131 – Total Active Cases

+154 Individuals from Yesterday

1,218 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (803 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

57,686 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

276 – Currently Hospitalized

-21 – Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (795 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Bottineau County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McIntosh County.

Man in his 80s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 70s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 70

· Benson County – 9

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County – 3

· Burleigh County – 140

· Cass County – 302

· Cavalier County – 12

· Dickey County – 15

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County – 6

· Eddy County – 10

· Emmons County – 2

· Foster County – 41

· Golden Valley County – 4

· Grand Forks County – 181

· Grant County – 3

· Griggs County – 8

· Hettinger County – 3

· Kidder County – 3

· LaMoure County – 5

· Logan County – 2

· McHenry County – 8

· McKenzie County – 3

· McLean County – 8

· Mercer County – 15

· Morton County – 60

· Mountrail County – 34

· Nelson County – 2

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 10

· Pierce County – 9

· Ramsey County – 11

· Ransom County – 16

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 37

· Rolette County – 46

· Sargent County – 8

· Sheridan County – 2

· Sioux County – 3

· Slope County – 1

· Stark County – 80

· Steele County – 8

· Stutsman County – 35

· Towner County – 7

· Traill County – 9

· Walsh County – 25

· Ward County – 74

· Wells County – 3

· Williams County – 37