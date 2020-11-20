Man Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In Fargo

Shooting Happened In 1100 Block of 2nd Avenue South

FARGO, N.D. – A man has life-threatening injuries this morning after being shot in Fargo.

Fargo Police responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue South just after 1 a.m. Friday for a man who had been shot.

They found one man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they think they have everyone involved in the shooting detained.

Police say they will provide more information later Friday morning.

