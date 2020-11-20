North Dakota reports 23 more deaths from coronavirus

Jim Monk,
Coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 23 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 9,915 active cases in the state, a decrease of 216 since Thursday.

Ward County reported the largest number of new cases with 240.

North Dakota has 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

10,185 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,054,136 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

1,408 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

70,016 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

14.99% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

9,915 – Total Active Cases  

-216 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,597 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,253 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

59,283 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

289 – Currently Hospitalized  

+13 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

23 – New Deaths*** (818 total deaths since the pandemic began)  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 70s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 70s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 60s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 90s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 50s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.
  • Man in his 80s from McLean County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.
  • Woman in her 100s from Ramsey County.
  • Man in his 100s from Richland County.
  • Man in his 80s from Stark County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 100s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 50s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 3

·        Barnes County – 23

·        Benson County – 10

·        Billings County – 1

·        Bottineau County – 9

·        Bowman County – 3

·        Burke County – 7

·        Burleigh County – 185

·        Cass County – 219

·        Cavalier County – 2

·        Dickey County – 1

·        Dunn County – 7

·        Eddy County – 4

·        Emmons County – 1

·        Foster County – 5

·        Golden Valley County – 2

·        Grand Forks County – 153

·        Grant County – 7

·        Griggs County – 3

·        Hettinger County – 11

·        Kidder County – 2

·        LaMoure County – 7

·        Logan County – 2

·        McHenry County – 12

·        McIntosh County – 6

·        McKenzie County – 12

·        McLean County – 13

·        Mercer County – 36

·        Morton County – 56

·        Mountrail County – 34

·        Nelson County – 9

·        Oliver County – 5

·        Pembina County – 6

·        Pierce County – 3

·        Ramsey County – 33

·        Ransom County – 2

·        Renville County – 15

·        Richland County – 17

·        Rolette County – 31

·        Sargent County – 9

·        Sheridan County – 1

·        Sioux County – 9

·        Stark County – 52

·        Steele County – 5

·        Stutsman County – 43

·        Towner County – 2

·        Traill County – 16

·        Walsh County – 35

·        Ward County – 240

·        Wells County – 3

·        Williams County – 36

Categories: Coronavirus, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: ,

You Might Like