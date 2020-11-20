North Dakota reports 23 more deaths from coronavirus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 23 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 9,915 active cases in the state, a decrease of 216 since Thursday.
Ward County reported the largest number of new cases with 240.
North Dakota has 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
BY THE NUMBERS
10,185 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,054,136 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,408 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
70,016 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
14.99% – Daily Positivity Rate**
9,915 – Total Active Cases
-216 Individuals from Yesterday
1,597 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,253 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
59,283 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
289 – Currently Hospitalized
+13 – Individuals from yesterday
23 – New Deaths*** (818 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 70s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 60s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 90s from Cass County.
- Man in his 50s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.
- Man in his 80s from McLean County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.
- Woman in her 100s from Ramsey County.
- Man in his 100s from Richland County.
- Man in his 80s from Stark County.
- Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
- Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 100s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 50s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 3
· Barnes County – 23
· Benson County – 10
· Billings County – 1
· Bottineau County – 9
· Bowman County – 3
· Burke County – 7
· Burleigh County – 185
· Cass County – 219
· Cavalier County – 2
· Dickey County – 1
· Dunn County – 7
· Eddy County – 4
· Emmons County – 1
· Foster County – 5
· Golden Valley County – 2
· Grand Forks County – 153
· Grant County – 7
· Griggs County – 3
· Hettinger County – 11
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 7
· Logan County – 2
· McHenry County – 12
· McIntosh County – 6
· McKenzie County – 12
· McLean County – 13
· Mercer County – 36
· Morton County – 56
· Mountrail County – 34
· Nelson County – 9
· Oliver County – 5
· Pembina County – 6
· Pierce County – 3
· Ramsey County – 33
· Ransom County – 2
· Renville County – 15
· Richland County – 17
· Rolette County – 31
· Sargent County – 9
· Sheridan County – 1
· Sioux County – 9
· Stark County – 52
· Steele County – 5
· Stutsman County – 43
· Towner County – 2
· Traill County – 16
· Walsh County – 35
· Ward County – 240
· Wells County – 3
· Williams County – 36