North Dakota reports 23 more deaths from coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 23 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 9,915 active cases in the state, a decrease of 216 since Thursday.

Ward County reported the largest number of new cases with 240.

North Dakota has 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,185 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,054,136 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,408 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

70,016 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

14.99% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,915 – Total Active Cases

-216 Individuals from Yesterday

1,597 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,253 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

59,283 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

289 – Currently Hospitalized

+13 – Individuals from yesterday

23 – New Deaths*** (818 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 60s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Hettinger County.

Man in his 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 100s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 100s from Richland County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 100s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 23

· Benson County – 10

· Billings County – 1

· Bottineau County – 9

· Bowman County – 3

· Burke County – 7

· Burleigh County – 185

· Cass County – 219

· Cavalier County – 2

· Dickey County – 1

· Dunn County – 7

· Eddy County – 4

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 5

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 153

· Grant County – 7

· Griggs County – 3

· Hettinger County – 11

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 7

· Logan County – 2

· McHenry County – 12

· McIntosh County – 6

· McKenzie County – 12

· McLean County – 13

· Mercer County – 36

· Morton County – 56

· Mountrail County – 34

· Nelson County – 9

· Oliver County – 5

· Pembina County – 6

· Pierce County – 3

· Ramsey County – 33

· Ransom County – 2

· Renville County – 15

· Richland County – 17

· Rolette County – 31

· Sargent County – 9

· Sheridan County – 1

· Sioux County – 9

· Stark County – 52

· Steele County – 5

· Stutsman County – 43

· Towner County – 2

· Traill County – 16

· Walsh County – 35

· Ward County – 240

· Wells County – 3

· Williams County – 36