Update: Body of woman found in Sheyenne River

Divers search for woman in Sheyenne River

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The search for a woman believed to have drowned in the Sheyenne River in West Fargo was called off after a body was found Thursday afternoon.

Divers had been searching for the woman since around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, after the woman’s husband found a note on her car saying she wants to end her life.

The body was found on the bank of the river between 13th Ave. S. and 7th Ave. S.

FM Ambulance, Valley Water Rescue and the Southeast Regional UAS drone team were among those involved in the search.

The woman’s name has not been released.