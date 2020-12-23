Coronavirus relief bill includes money for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

BISMARCK, N.D. – A massive federal spending package approved by Congress this week to provide coronavirus relief includes money to fund the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The $2.3 trillion spending package outlines the terms of a land sale for the library in honor of the 26th U.S. president.

Roosevelt ranched and hunted in western North Dakota in the 1880s.

The North Dakota Legislature last year approved $50 million to operate the library, but specified it must be matched by $100 million in private money for construction. The library foundation said it had obtained those commitments in October.

President Trump has said he opposes the bill. Trump is demanding that Congress increase the individual stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.