LPGA’s Amy Olson Competes In Local Pickleball Tournament

A newly hired instructor at Courts Plus in Fargo helped hosted a eight-team tournament including the pro golfer

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – There’s not nearly as much to do in a COVID-19 world but Tim Fiechtner has found a way to keep some people engaged: the second annual Fix Freezer Fargo Pickleball Shootout at Courts Plus in Fargo, featuring 16 top-tier players North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

“I know all these guys,” said Fiechtner, a newly hired Pickleball instructor at Courts Plus. “It’s just all together really nicely. We’ve got really great talent and we’re all having a blast.”

One of those talents? Fargo’s own and LPGA’s Amy Olson, fresh off a second place finish in the Women’s US Open last month.

“We’ve all loved it. So my husband and I play, my brother, my parents and we’ve found a really good community here in Fargo and it’s fun to just get outside and do something that’s obviously active, but competitive,” said Olson.

“We’ve got Jay Giebel from Wisconsin, who is just an inspiration to people, mankind, sports, the way that he plays.”

Eight teams play in a round robin-style tournament with a lower and upper division, where the games are to eleven and is best two out of three.

“The points are so fast and so quick and it’s so much fun to play,” said Fiechtner. “It’s like standing on a ping pong table.”

“I mean, they’re all just really good sports,” said Olson. “We’re all competitive. We come from completely different backgrounds but we love this game and that’s what brings us together.”

