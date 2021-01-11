WeFest announces headliners for August return to Detroit Lakes

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, August 5. Dierks Bentley will perform Friday, August 6 and Blake Shelton on Saturday, August 7.

Three-day festival tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, January 15 at 10am CST.

August 5 – 7, 2021 will mark the long-awaited return of the legacy country music festival.

For 37 years, the massive three-day festival has made its home at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes Minnesota.

DETAILS

Date: August 5 – 7, 2021

Where: Soo Pass Ranch, Detroit Lakes, MN (400+ acres)

What: Three-day country music festival with extensive onsite camping. Launched in 1983, WE Fest is one of the nation’s largest country music festivals.

Purchase Tickets and Website: www.wefest.com