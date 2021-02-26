Teen Killed In Crash With Street Sweeper

Crash Happened In Rural Polk County, MN

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – A teen is killed after crashing into a street sweeper on Highway 75 in Polk County, Minnesota.

A 19-year-old woman from Ada, Minnesota was driving southbound on Highway 75 in Hubbard Township just after 9:45 Thursday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says she crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason.

She hit a street sweeper that was traveling northbound head-on.

The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Authorities will release her identity later today.

The crash pushed the street sweeper into a ditch.

The driver of that vehicle, 41-year-old Eric Olsen of Wahpeton, is hospitalized in Crookston with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.