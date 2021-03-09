Carl Ben Eielson’s Jessica Magnuson is Fargo Teacher of the Year

FARGO (KVRR) – Carl Ben Eielson Middle School teacher Jessica Magnuson has been named the Fargo Public Schools 2021 Teacher of the Year.

Magnuson has been employed by Fargo Public Schools for 15 years. She has been a classroom teacher, a new teacher mentor, an educational leadership team member, and a member of the District Middle Level Task Force which helped revamp middle school curriculum.

Magnuson will next be considered for the Cass County Teacher of the Year award. The Cass County Teacher of the Year is then forwarded to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction as a candidate for the North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year award has been presented within the District since 1957.