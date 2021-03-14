Tanker With 42,000 Pounds of Soybean Oil Crashes on I-29 Near Colfax

COLFAX, N.D. — (KFGO) A semi-tanker carrying 42,000 pounds of soybean oil crashes and spills its cargo in Richland County.

The driver was northbound on I-29 near Colfax around 1 p.m. Sunday when he crossed the median and rolled the truck, the tanker, and lost its contents.

He was taken to the Breckenridge hospital and did not appear to have any serious injuries.

It’s possible he may have had some type of medical problem prior to the crash.

A State DOT plow was brought in to clean the spilled soybean oil from the roadway.