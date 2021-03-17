Moler Shears the Heads of Fargo’s First Responders

A barber school does what it can to help First Responders

Fargo, N.D. – Moler Barber College is offering the cuts to people that put their lives on the line for the community all day.

The barber college was also taking walk-in appointments for nine dollars a haircut.

100 percent of the proceeds from those cuts will go to a local family who has faced trying times during this past year.

“Primarily we do men’s cuts so it was kind of funny seeing some ladies pop in and throwing some money in the donation box because they were proud of what we were doing, so it was kinda cool getting acknowledgement from other places, other people, other businesses and what not.”

Says Jayden one of the Moler’s Student Barbers.

The students forfeited their tips for the day as part as the fundraiser.