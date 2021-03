West Fargo Police investigating shooting

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police are investigating after one person is shot in the area of 9th Street and 32nd Avenue West near Aurora Elementary.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Parkway Drive has been shut down in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call West Fargo Police at 701-433-5500.