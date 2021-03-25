Suspects sought in wild driving incident in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for two people involved in a reckless driving incident and asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Police responded to a report of a rolling disturbance in the 900 block of 10th Street South shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The van was seen speeding through an alley with a woman hanging from the vehicle.

Surveillance video caught the van then crash through a line of garages before it headed westbound on 13th Avenue at a high rate of speed.

They were driving a purple or blue van, possibly with an American flag on the front and tribal plates on the back.

The driver was described as an older, skinny, Black male, and the passenger was described as Native American.