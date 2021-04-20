People gather at NDSU as Chauvin is found guilty: “Finally, justice has been served”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Emotions ran high outside of North Dakota State University’s Memorial Union Tuesday afternoon as Derek Chauvin was found guilty by a jury.

“Finally. Finally, justice has been served today,” said Faith Shields-Dixon with Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead.

Shields-Dixon says protests and calls for change over the past year have finally paid off, but the work doesn’t stop here.

“We still have to follow through with other young men that have been killed by the hands of police officers,” she went on to say. “So, no, we are not happy. We are not rejoicing. We are happy to see that justice is finally served, but we are still dying on the inside.”

Those with NDSU’s Black Lives Matter chapter say not enough is being done on campus.

“Transparency and consistency always is what we’re looking for and that’s not something that we’ve seen so we’re hoping today is going to be their first chance to prove to us they are and they’re here,” said NDSU student Allye Doyle.

A forum with NDSU Provost Dr. Margaret Fitzgerald took place shortly after the verdict was announced, addressing topics like hate speech and racism on campus.

For Avalon Fyreheart, stories of hate and racism impacting their friends and family who attended NDSU were enough to deter Fyreheart from even applying to the school. “I didn’t feel like me seeking to better myself through a higher education should come with a giant heaping handful of racism and bigotry,” they said.

Cautiously optimistic, Fyreheart and others in attendance say the forum is a step in the right direction.

“This is time to heal,” said Shields-Dixon. “People might be laughing and they might want to start wars but we want to heal.”

Those at the event say they will continue holding those in power accountable with an emphasis on keeping the peace.