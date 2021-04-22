Mask mandate veto overturned by North Dakota House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has voted to overturn Governor Burgum’s veto of a mask mandate bill.

The bill would prohibit a Governor, the state health officer or another state official from imposing such a mandate.

Burgum had imposed a mandate to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He says the bill removes a tool from the governor’s emergency toolkit.

Overrides require a 2/3 majority vote. The vote was 66 to 27. It now goes to the Senate.