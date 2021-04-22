North Dakota House overrides veto on transgender sports bill

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota House on Thursday voted to override Gov. Burgum’s veto of a bill that would have barred transgender girls from competing on girls’ athletic teams in public schools.

Burgum said the transgender sports bill assumes North Dakota does not have a level playing field and fairness when it comes to girls’ sports.

Burgum said the North Dakota High School Activities Association has requirements for participating transgender students, including testosterone suppression treatment for a full calendar year before participating on a girls’ team.

Representatives voted 68-25 on Thursday to override. The legislation now goes to the Senate, which will hold its own override vote later in the afternoon.