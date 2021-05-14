Six graduate from Fargo/West Fargo joint firefighter academy
The department had recruits from West Fargo and Fargo
FARGO, N.D (KVRR) – West Fargo and Fargo have new firefighters on their departments.
They are celebrating six new recruits after hosting a joint fire academy.
The graduation ceremony was held at the Fargo City Commission Chambers.
The academy had classroom work, drills, ride-a-longs and live burn scenarios.
This is the second time the departments have held a joint academy.
“We’re glad to have you here I encourage you everyday like I told you when we sat in my office and gave you a job offer make everyday a learning day for the next however many years you will be a firefighter if you are not learning something everyday its tome to leave,” said Chief Steven Dirksen of the Fargo Fire Department.
For more information on joining the West Fargo and Fargo Fire Departments www.westfargofire.com or www.fargofire.com.