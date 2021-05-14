Six graduate from Fargo/West Fargo joint firefighter academy

The department had recruits from West Fargo and Fargo

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) – West Fargo and Fargo have new firefighters on their departments.

They are celebrating six new recruits after hosting a joint fire academy.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Fargo City Commission Chambers.

The academy had classroom work, drills, ride-a-longs and live burn scenarios.

This is the second time the departments have held a joint academy.

“We’re glad to have you here I encourage you everyday like I told you when we sat in my office and gave you a job offer make everyday a learning day for the next however many years you will be a firefighter if you are not learning something everyday its tome to leave,” said Chief Steven Dirksen of the Fargo Fire Department.