People line up to honor West Fargo Lt. Gustafson during funeral procession

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A fleet of police vehicles say farewell to fallen West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson after his funeral service.

“We’ve always been really supportive of law enforcement so we wanted to come out today and show our support for Lieutenant Gustafson and his family as well as for the West Fargo and Fargo Police Departments to show our support,” Michael Kosak of West Fargo said.

A local family who didn’t get to attend the funeral service is extending their condolences to Gustafson’s children and hoping to show their support in a different way.

“She wanted to come out here to pay her respects to her friend. I know she made a card for them and she wants to go buy them a card as well. So, I think she’s going to go do that. So, I figured I would bring her out here to do that and I love that about my kids. My kids can care deeply so it’s a good thing,” Hope Johnson of Moorhead said.

Even people who did not know Gustafson are showing up to give their condolences to his friends, family and to the West Fargo Police Department.

“I didn’t even know Lieutenant Adam Gustafson myself personally, but I think it’s important for everybody to pay their respects to people who have died, but especially this officer who was well known in the community. He had advanced to Lieutenant quite quickly in the department and just everything I’ve heard about him in the last week is so amazing,” Mary Burke of West Fargo said.

One family is using the experience to teach their son about being respectful and showing support to all law enforcement.

“We’ve always made a big deal with him that anytime he sees a police officer to go up and say hi. We want him to see that they are his friends. He can go to them if he needs to and he loves it,” said Michael Kosak.

“He gets excited to see them and he’s always more than happy to say hi to them,” Christina Kosak of West Fargo said.

“We want him to have the same level of support for his law enforcement,” added Michael.

Gustafson leaves behind his children Emily, Ruby and Walter as well as his wife Amber.