Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue educates community about exotic animals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local woman is putting her skills of caring for and educating people about exotic reptiles to use.

“We really are one of a kind,” said Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue founder Tasha Gorentz.

Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue specializes in rescuing exotic reptiles, rehabilitating and rehoming them along with educating people about these unique creatures.

The nonprofit held a “Meet the Animals” event to showcase them.

“The public gets to come in and learn about the different animals that we rescue and that we have in our care as education ambassadors,” said Gorentz.

The organization will be expanding beyond the Fargo-Moorhead area to service the entire state of North Dakota and its surrounding areas.

“So we thought that this was a fun way for Fargo to get a deeper insight into our operation before we expand to the rest of the state,” Gorentz said.

The presentation consisted of 12 different species with different groups learning and getting a feel about caring for an exotic animal.

“Three or four animals that have gone to our local Red River Zoo and we work with a lot of families too so just a regular family,” Gorentz said. “For us to continue to do what we do on a daily basis and save these amazing animals we really need support.”

Kritter Krazy will be back June 6th for another presentation. You can learn more on the organization’s Facebook page by clicking here.