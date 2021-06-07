Keeping teens safe during the 100 Deadliest Days on the road

Memorial Day to Labor Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Nationwide more than 30 percent of deaths involving young drivers happen during what’s called the 100 Deadliest Days from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Advice to parents can include talking with teens often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, establishing a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

Parents can lead by example to minimize risky behavior.

You can also enroll your teen in both online and in-person driving course.

“Young teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than older drivers over the age of 20. There is a great deal of risk involved with these young drivers while they learn to develop the skills to be a safe driver,” Director of Public Affairs for AAA North Dakota Gene LaDoucer said.

AAA offers a comprehensive online education course for new drivers over age 16 in North Dakota. How to Drive Online is AAA’s comprehensive driver education course that is both fun and educational. Built on AAA’s decades of driver education expertise, the course features 30 hours of interactive training approved by the state of North Dakota. This online program aims to ensure that safe driving habits are developed and maintained for life. Click here to learn more.