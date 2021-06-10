Suspect wanted in several Fargo robberies over multiple days is arrested

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A man wanted for multiple robberies across Fargo has been arrested after allegedly robbing yet another business Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment at 2121 9th Avenue South.

“It is the suspect, Hunter Havisto, that we’ve been looking for. Turns out it was him,” said Fargo Police Sgt. Mike Bernier.

That was a few hours after police say Havisto robbed Mister Money on 33rd Street South where he also threatened an employee with a gun.

“Backed up to our door, came in, showed us the firearm, demanded money, took the money out of this till,” recalled Mister Money owner Daryn Kapaun.

As Havisto was fleeing, a Mister Money employee shot multiple rounds at the vehicle he was in and shattered a back window.

“I told my employee to take out the back window of the car, and he took the back window out of the car. At no time was he trying to shoot at the perpetrator,” Kapaun explained. He says he was hoping a shattered window would make the car more noticeable and help law enforcement catch Havisto.

A person nearby says he was surprised to hear gunshots during the day. “I was outside of the Grand Inn just on the other side of Cash Wise and I heard gunfire. It was like maybe four or five shots continuously in a row,” Cory Johnson of Fargo said.

Police say Havisto was driving a stolen car, which was found abandoned in the area of 6th Avenue and 23rd Street South shortly before the arrest.

Havisto is also suspected of committing armed robberies at the Walmart and Casey’s on Tuesday and the M&H convenience store on Wednesday.

“I feel a lot better that he’s off the street,” said Kapaun. “I’m serious, the way this kid was, somebody was going to get hurt in the city because I don’t think he was going to stop doing what he’s doing.”

Police say Havisto was arrested without incident and is not injured.

Kapaun says Havisto had cashed a check at the Mister Money location on Monday.