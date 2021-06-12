Hope, Inc. Adaptive Track Meet gives athletes of all abilities a chance to compete

The hot wheels are back but this time they're on the track.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – “How much fun did you have on a scale of one to ten? A 10!” said Levi.

Hope Inc hosted their annual adaptive track meet, where kids and adults have the opportunity to race.

“If you saw the faces of the kids , the families, the grandparents today it means alot for them to complete and be apart of life and hope inc is really a family it was just great having folks here today,” said Bill Grommesh.

“Levi loves to race and we are a little bit competitive in our family so he was ready to compete on his own,” said Melissa Gagner, Levi’s Mom.

The meet consisted of different divisions including racing chair, wheelchair, and hand pedal.

“It’s a great event that everybody can participate in from the very skilled athletics to the athletics that may need some assistance it brings everyone together and gives them an opportunity to compete,” Bill Grommesh said.

Levi and his mom Melissa traveled from Cavalier, North Dakota for the meet and shared how important this trip.

“This is super important Levi spends a lot of his time watching his brother’s and sister play different sports and he is always on the sidelines cheering so for him to be in the race the one that everyone is cheering for is making his whole day he is having the best time,” Melissa Gagner said.

Hope, Inc. is living up to its name by giving kids the power to be great athletes despite having disabilities.

“This in my mind is just as important for his mental health and well being so i would say do it like its worth it it been a ton of fun and we definitely will be back,” Melissa Gagner stated.