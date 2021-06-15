Commercial Construction Worker

Rice Companies is offering up to $1500 Sign On Bonus for this position!

Steel Erector

Metal Building Construction Steel Erection Ironworker

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:

Pre-Engineered steel building erection including structural steel setting, metal wall and roof panel installation, building insulation and metal trim and flashing installation

Additional Responsibilities may include:

Metal and wood stud framing, drywall hanging, wall sheathing, backing, blocking and other rough carpentry duties as assigned

Doors and hardware installation including metal and wood doors, exit devices, closers and etc.

FRP installation and the installation of bath accessories and bath partitions

Finish carpentry including the installation of cabinetry, running trim and misc. finishes

Selective demolition including removing walls, flooring, ceilings, doors, finishes, etc.

QUALIFICATIONS

Ability to receive direction and work with and without supervision

Demonstrated skill in the use, care and safety of basic carpentry and power equipment

Directly related carpentry field preferred.

Previous experience in commercial steel/metal building erection strongly preferred.

Experience reading and interpreting blueprints a plus

Equipment certifications (scissor lift, forklifts, boom lifts, skid steer, etc.) a plus

Basic Tools are required to be supplied by each individual field employee.

Rice Companies supplies all power tools, shirts and safety equipment