Fargo Police identify Fryn’ Pan arson suspect

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police have identified a man suspected of starting a June 14 dumpster fire at the Fryn’ Pan restaurant.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Nathan Ouren.

A report has been submitted to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say they have probable cause to arrest Ouren for aggravated endangering by Fire.

The fire damaged both the dumpster and a portion of the building at 300 Main Ave. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ouren is asked to call 701-451-7660. You can also text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.