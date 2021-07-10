New Fargo boutique aims to empower women through fashion

A local entrepreneur is making a fashion statement in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A women’s clothing store at 218 Broadway North in Fargo celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

The Mason Jar Boutique started online in 2014. This is the fourth physical location for the business.

The store offers clothing for women of all ages.

The owner says her goal is to help women feel empowered and beautiful.

“We are really excited to be a part of downtown Fargo and North Dakota in general, and hope we can find some creative ways to give back. That’s what we really love about The Mason Jar; we find different community places that we work with and we do fundraisers for a lot of the local sports and stuff. We are just looking forward to becoming part of the community,” said owner Katie Wilson.

The boutique is open seven days a week.

Here is a link to the shop’s Facebook page.