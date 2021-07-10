Record-breaking crowds come out to the Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s day two of the Red River Valley Fair and attendance numbers are already breaking records.

Food is one thing that every fair has in common. From funnel cakes to fried foods, it’s a language many understand.

“The food. The food is what we all are here for. If you look at the lines, people are smiling again,” said Cody Cashman.

The friendly green robot Max Power is one of the newest additions to the Red River Valley Fair this year.

The fair also has 10 new food vendors set up for people to try. One in particular came from Louisiana.

“It’s been nice since like being shut down from last year, then being able to open. Seeing people having a good time and enjoy it that’s what matters,” said Sue Sue’s Concessions Manager Candice Tihbodeaux.

Sue Sue’s Concessions offers anything you can think of that’s wrapped and fried in bacon. The most popular dish is bacon wrapped chicken on a stick.

Others opted in for a more cooler food to beat the heat, like snow cones.

The fair will be here until July 18th.

If you plan on drinking at the fair, Lyft is offering discounted rides so make sure you take advantage of a sober ride. Use code “VZREDRIVER1” for $10 off.