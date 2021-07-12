Mahoney to seek reelection, setting up possible legal battle

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says he plans to seek another term next year, a decision that could become complicated if City Commissioner Tony Gehrig has his way.

Gehrig is proposing that the city commission ask voters whether to keep, or eliminate term limits on the ballot next year.

Mahoney, who was a city commissioner when he was appointed to fulfill the term of Mayor Dennis Walaker following his death from cancer, says he believes the city charter entitles him to another four-year term. Mahoney was later elected mayor in a special election.

Mahoney says he thinks he is on solid legal ground and would consider taking the issue to court if need be.