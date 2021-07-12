Salamah Pendleton Takes the Stand

"Aiming for Officer Holte's legs not intending to kill. I knew that if you kill one of these guys it will take a long time getting through it."

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The man accused of killing his own mother and a Grand Forks police officer takes the stand in his own defense.

“Aiming for Officer Holte’s legs not intending to kill. I knew that if you kill one of these guys it will take a long time getting through it,” Defendant Salamah Pendleton said.

Pendleton takes the stand and says he refused to open the door for officers trying to serve eviction papers. He says he saw his mother before officers barged into his home.

“Before they knocked on the door I cracked my door and peeked out before they came in and then I saw my mother laying on the ground. I was traumatized and terrified for my life. They kicked the door down and fired a shot at me and hit me in the right arm. I spun around and grabbed my rifle and returned fire right away,” Pendleton said.

Pendleton says he couldn’t see without his glasses when he was shooting but claims he was aiming for the officers’ legs.

The defense asks “Do you recall what your thought process was in regards to aiming at their legs? What were you trying to accomplish?”

“I was hoping that maybe if I hit them in their legs that they’ll focus on their injuries and stop shooting at me,” Pendleton answered.

Pendleton says he was scared to surrender.

“I was traumatized after seeing her on the ground and I figured if I come out that’s going to happen to me next.”

He says he didn’t intentionally shoot at anyone.

The defense asks “Are you of the opinion that a projectile from your rifle struck your mom?”

“For the projectile from my round would have been a rickashay because I had no intentions to kill anyone that day. I had no intention to kill officer Holte. I had no intentions in killing my mother, so it would have been a rickashay round,” Pendleton said.

The prosecution says there was a book connected to the crime.

The prosecution asks “The day you indicated you did aim at law enforcement officers and on the day you did reckless shoot up your apartment through a bedroom wall striking your mom, it just happened that there’s a book opened to justify homicide on that table? Is that correct?”

Pendleton answers “I don’t recall that being on that page. No, I don’t recall that.”

Both sides have rested in the case. Pendleton is facing several charges, including two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.