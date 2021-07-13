People Asked To Check Property For Homicide Suspect Eric Reinbold

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. — People in Pennington County, Minnesota are being asked to check their property for any sign of homicide suspect Eric Reinbold.

The 44-year-old man is wanted for the July 9th murder of his wife, Lissette Reinbold of Oklee.

Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Lissette died of homicidal violence.

Reinbold is also wanted for violating the terms of his release from prison.

A reward of up to ten thousand dollars is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Around 15 agencies are involved in the search including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

If you have any information on Reinbold’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED.